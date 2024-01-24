AMD's new Ryzen 7940HX 'Dragon Range' CPU tested inside of ASUS TUF Gaming laptop

AMD's latest Ryzen 9 7940HX 'Dragon Range' mobile processor benchmarked, ends up 7% slower than the Ryzen 9 7945HX that's already available.

AMD's latest Ryzen 9 7940HX "Dragon Range" mobile processor has been tested by Chinese reviewer "Mitsu" with a bunch of tests conducted that you can check out below:

Mitsu benchmarked the new ASUS Tianxuan 5 Pro gaming laptop, the Chinese version of the TUF Gaming laptop series from ASUS. Inside, it features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. ASUS focuses this gaming laptop on the budget gaming laptop market, with a 280W power supply included.

AMD's latest Ryzen 9 7940HX processor is the flagship "Dragon Range" chip with 16 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture, with a 2.4GHz base CPU clock and up to 5.2GHz max boost clock. AMD designs its new Dragon Range CPU for 55W TDP power consumption.

Mitsu benchmarked the new AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX "Dragon Range" mobile processor in Cinebench R23 first, with a 3.7% single-core performance jump over the Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and virtually the same multi-core score. As VideoCardz notes, these results will vary depending on the exact laptop being tested, as they all have different power and thermal systems.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7940HX processor provides virtually identical multi-core performance in Cinebench R23 when it's up against Intel's new Core i9-14900HX processor. But when you consider Intel's new mobile processor uses 90W more power, AMD's new Ryzen 9 7940HX becomes even more impressive... but that's just Cinebench R23.

When it comes to gaming, it's a different set of numbers to look at... with the new Ryzen 9 7940HX processor falls in line with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. However, in the gaming tests, Mitsu finds that the 7940HX requires more power than the 7945HX, but similar power numbers to the 14900K.

We have to remember that AMD's new Ryzen 9 7940HX has 200MHz of boost CPU clocks less than the 7945HX processor as we move into the gaming tests:

Mitsu tested a bunch of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Counter-Strike 2, Metro Exodus, Tomb Raider, and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7940HX mobile processor is around 7% slower on average than the 7945HX in most titles or around 4% slower in Counter-Strike 2.

Inside, the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor features 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power, boosting at up to 5.2GHz, with 64MB of L3 cache. On the integrated GPU side of things, AMD bakes in an RDNA 2-based Radeon 610M with 2 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture.