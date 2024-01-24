Junji Ito may be one of Hideo Kojima's Avengers of horror dream team

Famed horror artist Junji Ito could be collaborating on Hideo Kojima's new game-film hybrid OD alongside Jordan Peele and even Guillermo Del Toro.

Hideo Kojima is assembling a dream team of horror icons to collaborate on his new game OD, and Junji Ito could be one of them.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has an ambitious idea: What if games and films were combined in one experimental package? Throw in cloud streaming technology and some sort of mysterious gimmick, and Kojima could have a breakout success that defines a brand new medium.

Kojima's first game-film hybrid is OD, a horror game that's built off the bones of PT and features a star-studded cast. It's not just Kojima working on OD, though; he's conscripted macabre mavens like Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, NOPE) to help make it happen. At The Game Awards 2023, Kojima said he was assembling a kind of Avengers team of horror:

"It's not just Jordan. I have other creative collaborative partners with me on board on this project. I can't really say who they are, but I can tell you that they are the legends, and they are going to be amazing. I actually call them 'The Avengers.'"

Now just a month after that announcement, Kojima has met up with horror maven Junji Ito.

Kojima writes on Twitter:

"Today I met up with Junji Ito, whom I hadn't seen since the pandemic for the first time in 4 years, and rewatched the movie "Uzumaki" that I saw 24 years ago at the theater, on the North American BD (since the Japanese version is only available on DVD). I remember I saw it in Shibuya and it was a double feature with "Tomie," as I recall. "In my warehouse tonight, I unearthed the manga "Uzumaki" and reread it."

Ito and Kojima were previously collaborating together on the Silent Hills horror game that was cancelled in 2015.

In 2020, Ito also said this about potentially working on a new video game:

"The simple answer is no. However, I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversations that he might have a horror-based game that he might be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that. But there's no details yet."