Square Enix has a lot riding on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's success

Whether or not Square Enix achieves its full-year profit targets depends largely on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's sales.

Following Final Fantasy XVI's successful release and subsequent 3 million+ sales, Square Enix has one more big tentpole release up its sleeves to maximize sales revenues and profits. The Japanese games company will launch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next month, sending off its FY23 timeline with a potential sales surge.

As far as profits, Square Enix has set a 55 billion yen operating income target for FY23, which amounts to roughly $372 million. The company booked 17 billion yen in net income (roughly $117 million) for the first two quarters of the year, leaving the lucrative holiday period and the Q4 period in which FF7 Rebirth will release.

In a recent Q&A with investors, Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu says that successful execution of the operating income target will largely depend on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's overall sales.