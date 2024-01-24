WhatsApp readies cross-platform support for third-party messaging apps

WhatsApp, the hugely popular instant messaging app and service that offers cross-platform messaging abilities is getting ready to allow the app to work with third-party messaging services as well. That's according to a new report that highlights a change in a new beta that has been made available for the iPhone. A previous Android beta added the same functionality.

The report, by WABetaInfo, highlights that WhatsApp is getting ready to abide by the European Union's Digital Markets Act with laws set to require that messaging apps like WhatsApp work with others, removing the so-called "gatekeepers" of the market. WhatsApp is working to comply with interoperability requirements and will allow its app to communicate with people who are using other messaging apps so long as those messaging apps do the same - WhatsApp will only work with iMessage, for example, if Apple allows it to. Apple might be forced to do so, but that's out of WhatsApp's control.

In an image shared by WABetaInfo we can see a new section within the Chats portion of the WhatsApp app on iPhone called "Third-party Chats," and that is where these conversations will take place. It isn't possible to test that functionality yet because nothing is currently live and other platforms will also need to make the same interoperability changes, too.

However, it's now clear that WhatsApp is working to do its part to open its doors to other platforms although it isn't immediately obvious when that will come into effect. It's also worth noting that while this only applies to the iPhone and Android apps right now, betas for Android and other platforms are sure to follow