Upcoming iOS 18 update tipped to bring a huge ChatGPT-like upgrade to Apple's Siri

Apple's Siri could be about to become more useful and more reliable if a new report hinting at big ChatGPT-like update is accurate.

Apple's Siri might not be the best digital assistant around right now, but it could be about to get a big boost when iOS 18 ships later this year. That's according to a new Financial Times report based on information from the analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The report suggests that Apple will sue iOS 18 to give Siri a leg up thanks to new Large Language Model features that will allow Siri to make use of generative AI for the first time. That, in theory, could see Siri able to better compete with similar digital assistants as well as ChatGPT, the OpenAI tool that has taken the world by storm over the last year or so.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There have been reports of an AI push from Apple in 2024 for months now, and this report appears to back that up. Apple is thought to be gearing its devices towards an AI future with the latest chips offered in iPhones, iPads, and Macs according to analysts at semiconductor consulting firm SemiAnalysis. With Apple's Vision Pro on the horizon, we can expect that Siri will play a big role in the world of spatial computing, too.

Apple has also been posting new job postings that would suggest it intends to flesh out its AI efforts.

Apple is expected to debut the iOS 18 update alongside new iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software updates in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference. The updates will then likely be made available in beta form but the final releases won't come until September time. That means that most people will still have to wait months before they can see what all the AI fuss is about.