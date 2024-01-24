Apple's iPhone sideloading plans reportedly still include charging fees and reviewing apps

When Apple finally allows sideloading on iPhones it will still expect to charge commission and review every app according to a new report.

Then the European Union's deadline for Apple to allow apps to be sideloaded on iPhones comes around in early March, the company will have no choice but to comply. And comply it will according to reports, but there will still be some considerable caveats according to a new report.

Apple has until March 6 to enable sideloading but a new Wall Street Journal report claims that Apple intends to enforce the same limitations on sideloaded apps as it does on those that are available via the App Store. That will include plans to review every app and even collect money from developers, the report suggests.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It isn't immediately clear how Apple intends to make this work, however. It's possible Apple may try to collect commission on all sales made outside of the App Store just as it intends to do after allowing developers to point users to alternative payment methods - a change that is coming about after complaints that developers must pay 30% to Apple whenever they sell an app or in-app purchase. However, sales made outside of the App Store are going to be subject to a 27% commission anyway, making the whole process somewhat pointless. It seems Apple intends to go a similar route with sideloading.

The fact that Apple will still review all apps is perhaps the most interesting. Sideloading should theoretically allow third-party app stores, but it isn't obvious how Apple will vet those apps nor prevent them from being installed if it deems them unfit. Additionally, it isn't clear whether either of these plans will be allowed by the European Union and its Digital Markets Act. After all, these plans make the act of forcing Apple to allow sideloading somewhat pointless.

Apple is expected to enable sideloading in EU countries when iOS 17.4 arrives and a beta version of that is expected to arrive in beta form sooner rather than later. From there, the company will need to make sure that the software is ready for prime time before the March 6 deadline arrives.

Apple continues to be under pressure from various countries and lawmakers over the way it locks the iPhone down. Developers have long complained about the fact that their apps have to be approved by Apple before they can be made available. Couple that with the 30% cut Apple takes from all sales and it's easy to see why the EU got involved. But if this Journal report is accurate nothing will really change, which makes us wonder whether the EU could push back on Apple's plans once that March 6 deadline arrives.