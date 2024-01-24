Apple's Vision Pro has its first visionOS software update and it isn't even out yet

Apple's Vision Pro doesn't go on sale until February 2 but there is already a new visionOS software update waiting for it to arrive.

Apple's Vision Pro is currently available for preorder but it won't go on sale until February 2. That hasn't stopped Apple from continuing to work on getting visionOS into an even better state ahead of time though, and visionOS 10.0.1 will be ready and waiting once the headset goes on sale.

The new software isn't expected to be a big update and it's believed that the release is a delta over-the-air update rather than a full one, suggesting yet further that we shouldn't expect any big changes. However, any new software update is a good thing because it means that Apple has improved some facet of the Vision Pro experience to the point of wanting to ensure that it is available for early adopters.

The Vision Pro headset is Apple's first foray into the world of mixed reality, or spatial computing, and it's clear that it wants to make as big of a splash as possible. The headset comes with a high $3,499 price point which also means that it will be scrutinized more than any other headset of its ilk, and Apple is right to try and make sure its visionOS software is as stable and functional as possible.

The $3,499 starting price gets buyers 256GB of storage while a middle-ground 512GB model is available. Those who want the most storage possible can instead choose the 1TB version, while Apple is also selling a number of accessories including a $199 additional battery and a travel case that will also sell for just shy of $200.