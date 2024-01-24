Taiwan's first home-grown quantum computer is now connected to the internet

A Taiwanese research institute has connected to the internet what is being reported as the nation's first home-grown quantum computer.
The announcement of the successful connection occurred on January 19 and details Taiwan's first domestically built quantum computer that will be used as a test bed for researchers both on-site and elsewhere around the world. Collaborators on the project include the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the National Changhua Normal University, the National Central University, and the National Chung Hsin University.
Academia Sinica's website states the quantum computer was completed back in October last year, but it was only connected to the internet in January this year, marking a milestone in Taiwan's exponential development into quantum computing. The intent of this step forward in the quantum computing industry is to demonstrate the capabilities of the new technology by solving basic problems. After that has been successfully demonstrated, researchers can move on to the next breakthrough application.
"The success of this project at this stage should prove the characteristics of technological research and development," said James Liao, president of Academia Sinica. "Only after a period of patiently solving basic problems can the next application breakthrough be achieved."
"It is hoped that Academia Sinica's small step will drive the development of quantum research and related industries in Taiwan, attract more domestic and foreign talents to participate in the event, and seize opportunities for Taiwan in the field of quantum technology," added Liao