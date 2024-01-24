Taiwan's first home-grown quantum computer is now connected to the internet

Researchers at the Academia Sinica institute connected the world's first home-grown quantum computer to the internet as a development platform.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

A Taiwanese research institute has connected to the internet what is being reported as the nation's first home-grown quantum computer.

Taiwan's first home-grown quantum computer is now connected to the internet 11115152
Open Gallery 2

The announcement of the successful connection occurred on January 19 and details Taiwan's first domestically built quantum computer that will be used as a test bed for researchers both on-site and elsewhere around the world. Collaborators on the project include the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the National Changhua Normal University, the National Central University, and the National Chung Hsin University.

Academia Sinica's website states the quantum computer was completed back in October last year, but it was only connected to the internet in January this year, marking a milestone in Taiwan's exponential development into quantum computing. The intent of this step forward in the quantum computing industry is to demonstrate the capabilities of the new technology by solving basic problems. After that has been successfully demonstrated, researchers can move on to the next breakthrough application.

"The success of this project at this stage should prove the characteristics of technological research and development," said James Liao, president of Academia Sinica. "Only after a period of patiently solving basic problems can the next application breakthrough be achieved."

"It is hoped that Academia Sinica's small step will drive the development of quantum research and related industries in Taiwan, attract more domestic and foreign talents to participate in the event, and seize opportunities for Taiwan in the field of quantum technology," added Liao

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2024 at 11:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, sinica.edu.tw, digitimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags