AMD Fluid Motion Frames has launched, bringing frame generation to every DirectX 11 and 12 game

'Boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX 11 and 12 game,' with AMD Fluid Motion Frames.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1 is here, and it's a big one, with the latest Radeon graphics driver not only adding support for the brand new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB (stay tuned for our full review), but it marks the official release of AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) - the driver-based frame generation technology for all Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 owners. Plus, Radeon 700M mobile cards too.

AFMF can be enabled in all DirectX 11 and 12 games globally on a per-game basis, and when paired with upscaling technology like FSR 2, it can "boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience." AMD highlights the new Radeon RX 7600 XT specifically in the release notes while adding that AFMF preserves image quality by automatically disabling when fast movement is detected.

Like all frame generation, a baseline performance of around 60 FPS is recommended before turning it on - in addition to enabling AMD Radeon Anti-Lag to reduce in-game latency.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is exciting because it works with every game and doesn't require to be integrated by developers like NVIDIA's DLSS 3 or even AMD's new FSR 3. The catch? Image quality isn't at the level of FSR 3 or DLSS3, with the trade-off being that it works in basically every game - boosting performance on a broad range of Radeon GPUs.

As it boosts performance outside the game engine, you'll need to use AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay to see the new FPS. As a part of HYPR-RX, which includes Radeon Boost upscaling and Anti-Lag, plans to continue to evolve the tech promising updates "focusing on elevating image quality, smoothness, and latency" in the coming months.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1 also includes AMD Video Upscaling, which uses an FSR-like algorithm to upscale video playback on all Radeon RX 7000 desktop GPUs. It supports up to 4K video and works with apps like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Media Player. On the video front, AMD notes that the latest driver improves video encoding quality for AVC, HEVC, and AV1 codecs - which is great news for content creators.

Finally, as a Radeon driver, the latest update supports two games - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and TEKKEN 8.

Head here for the full Release Notes and download link.