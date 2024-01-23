Death Stranding Director's Cut lands on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac on January 30 with 50% off

Death Stranding Directors Cut is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac on January 30, 505 Games has confirmed. The title, from Kojima Productions, was announced in 2023 but is only now getting an official release date and will lad before the month comes to an end.

Gamers will be able to play the new game on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as any iPad or Mac that has an Apple M-series chip inside. That means that all modern machines will be good to go.

In the case of the iPhone, only devices with Apple's latest A17 Pro will be able to run Death Stranding which is why the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only models capable of playing the title.

Those looking to pick the game up can preorder it from the App Store now and that's well worth doing - the game is currently available with a 50% discount which means you'll pay just $19.99 instead of the normal $39.99. We don't know for how long that offer will be running, however, so make sure to get your order in soon.

The game itself is set in a post-apocalyptic open world and has players exploring a wasteland like no other. To say the title is unusual is an understatement, but we won't say more for fear of spoiling things. The game was first released on the PS5 and later made its way to Windows PCs, but this is the first time it will be available on Apple's platforms and indeed any phone or tablet.