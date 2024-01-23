Apple forced to pay Russian regulator $13.4 million over App Store antitrust case

Apple has found itself in more hot water over the way it runs its iPhone App Store after it was forced to pay Russian regulators $13.4 million as a result of an antitrust fine. The move comes as Apple recently changed its App Store policies surrounding payment methods and this press release suggests it's Apple's previous stance that led to the fine.

That previous stance meant that App Store developers were not able to link to payment options outside the App Store or even inform customers that they might exist. The press release says that Apple also required that

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Apple forced Russian developers of iOS apps to use the company's payment tool in their apps," the regulator said in a report published by the Russian News Agency. "App Store rules prohibited iOS app developers from informing customers inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the App Store and using alternative payment methods," it continued.

Apple's recent App Store rule changes will allow developers to mention third-party payment options but that doesn't mean that they will be able to bypass its 30% cut completely. Instead, Apple has told developers that it will charge a full 27% commission on all sales made via those third-party alternatives and that it will ask to audit their accounting to make sure it isn't being short-changed.

This isn't the only App Store news of late, with Apple set to allow app sideloading in EU countries before a March 6 deadline imposed by the EU's Digital Markets Act. It isn't yet clear how Apple will implement the change but it's thought that iOS 17.4 will be the update that makes it happen. The first iOS 17.4 beta could be made available to developers as soon as next week.