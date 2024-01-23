Apple's rumored massive 12.9-inch iPad Air Might Have Leaked In New CAD Renders

Apple is rumored to have an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air on the way within the next few months and it might have leaked in these new CAD renders.

Apple has long been rumored to have plans to launch a new 12,9-inch iPad alongside a refreshed 10,9-inch model, and now a new leak appears to have shared the gargantuan tablet. The leak comes in the form of new CAD renders which show the tablet from all angles including a rear that has a single camera and LED module.

The leak, which comes via 91Mobiles, shows the tablet will not have a Home button as you'd expect, while a camera will be placed at the top of the device. There is no indication that there is Face ID included in the iPad AIr with Touch ID instead being built right into the sleep/wake button just as is the case with the current 10.9-inch variant.

The new iPad Air will be powered by USB-C as you'd expect from a modern iPad, while the speaker grilles ar relocated at the top and bottom which should suggest stereo audio will be offered.

Those who had been hoping for a major redesign of the new iPad Air are set to be left disappointed however, with this design essentially being a blown-up version of the iPad Air that is on sale today. With that in mind, we can also expect the new 10.9-inch iPad Air to look the same as the tablet that it will replace in the lineup.

As for when the new iPad Air models will launch, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted that we should expect a release in either March or April, likely alongside new OLED iPad Pro models in similar 11- and 13-inch display options.