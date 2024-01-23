PlayStation gaming is coming to PC and mobile says Sony CEO of subscriptions

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said that PlayStation gaming will continue to come to PC and will also make its way to mobile and cloud gaming.

If you ever believed that Sony, for whatever reason, would stop bringing titles over to other platforms such as PC, you can stop worrying; as Sony's CEO of Subscriptions has said during an interview, the company plans on expanding its efforts to bring PlayStation to as many gamers as possible.

PC ports of Sony titles began back in August 2020 with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and has continued with many titles such as God of War in 2022, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us and many more. With these comments from Yoshida, and Sony's continuous effort to port titles over to PC, I believe it's quite safe to say that PC gamers will soon get many more PlayStation titles.

"In short, it will be ubiquitous. Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favorite games seamlessly. Gamers will be able to find a place to play in different spaces. While PlayStation will remain our core product, we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and Cloud," said Yoshida

As for mobile, Sony has acquired mobile developer Savage Game Studios to head that effort. Cloud gaming Sony has the PlayStation Portal device, but that device is limited to Remote Play, meaning gamers will already need to have a console to use the hardware.