The new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus luxury SUV features 48-inch 4K screen across entire dashboard

The new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus luxury SUV features a 48-inch 4K screen across the entire dashboard, and an 11-inch center panel... that's a lot of display.

Ford places the 48-inch panel under the windshield so that it minimizes the distance that drivers need to shift their eyes to look at the display, which minimizes distraction. You won't be reaching over to touch it, as the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus' new 48-inch display isn't touch-capable.

All the controls are on the steering wheel, and the middle 11-inch display contains all the important driving information you need to see.

Ford splits the information into three sections that are based on the priority to replicate the 'typical driving experience'. The speedometer and fuel indicator will be on the left side of the steering wheel, with navigation information and drive modes on the center panel, while the passenger side will show things like the time, weather, and tire conditions.

It's 2024 and a luxury SUV, so of course, Ford has baked-in support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will let drivers extend their smartphone apps through to the huge 48-inch display. The new Lincoln Nautilus features the very latest version of Ford's in-house Android-based operating system, which is a big update called Sync; after many delays and an unknown name, it will debut with the Nautilus.

When you've got your 2024 Lincoln Nautilus parked, you can use entertainment options, including YouTube, Spotify, PBS Kids, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, and more. The infotainment system also supports Bluetooth game controllers, where you can access games from the Google Play Store.

There's also a Ford-exclusive version of Asphalt Nitro 2, with the in-car OS also including productivity apps to help you with work calls, and the Vivaldi web browser. At the same time, new features like Google Chrome will arrive later as over-the-air updates.