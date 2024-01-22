Riot Games to lay off 530 employees, or 11% of workfore

League of Legends developer Riot Games is laying off over 500 workers in an effort to stave off rising costs and help balance out Tencent's books.

League of Legends creator Riot Games today confirmed it will lay off over 500 employees across all divisions, primarily focused on non-development roles. Similar to other companies, the Tencent-owned Riot Games is making this decision as an effort towards "sustainability," which typically refers to cost-cutting measures that are made in order to stay profitable.

Riot Games CEO Dylan Jadeja said this in the update: "Today, I'm sharing a decision we hoped we would never have to make at Riot. We're changing some of the bets we've made and shifting how we work across the company to create focus and move us toward a more sustainable future. This decision means we're eliminating about 530 roles globally, which represents around 11% of our workforce, with the biggest impact to teams outside of core development."

Jajeda continues by saying Riot employees will be notified via email in an hour if their jobs have been cut. Riot is prepared to offer a much more generous exit package than most game studios, including severance pay, cash bonuses, and even free laptops.