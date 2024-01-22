NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti cards are floating around, released early for some

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards are already making their way into some gamers' PCs.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards aren't quite yet released, but some gamers have already got their hands on fresh SUPER graphics cards. Check them out:

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER (source: Reddit)

One Reddit user has a new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card two days before launch but without drivers... it's useless right now. Redditor "LightMoisture" tried testing the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER in synthetic benchmarks, which actually worked... but no gaming benchmarks without working GeForce drivers.

We can expect the upcoming GeForce 551.15 drivers to support the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which will launch on the day NVIDIA launches its new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER: January 24, so we're not far away now. Reviewers will have their hands busy right now with early drivers and their fleets of RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards to review, so having an RTX 4070 Ti early doesn't really help if you're not a reviewer with internal drivers.

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER benchmarked in Cinebench 2024 (source: u/LightMoisture)

The Redditor ran Cinebench 2024, which sees the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER scoring 27097 points, which makes it around 21% faster than the RTX 4070 SUPER. GPU-Z supports the new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which is why it's recognized in the screenshot.

The Redditor benchmarked the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card with V-Ray benchmarks, including both CUDA and RTX benchmarks.

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER benchmarked in V-Ray (source: u/LightMoisture)

Moving onto the V-Ray benchmark, the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER seems to be around 12% to 14% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER.

PNY's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER isn't the only RTX 40 SUPER graphics card that is already on the market, with Facebook groups seeing people saying they've already got the higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, but the card is once again, useless without drivers.

NVIDIA officially launches its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card on January 24, with reviewers unleashing their reviews on the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.