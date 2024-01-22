Buying an Apple Vision Pro to use outside the U.S.? There's a catch you need to be aware of

The Vision Pro is US-only at launch, but buying one to use outside the United States could mean running into a problem with your Apple ID.

Apple's Vision Pro is now available for preorder in the United States but there is no indication of when the spatial computing headset will be made available for purchase internationally. That has led some people to import a headset from the United States rather than wait, and it seems that those people should expect problems when it arrives.

That's after MacRumors reported that Apple's Vision Pro preorder web page says that there are a number of things that people need to keep in mind including the fact that they will need to have a US-based Apple ID in order for the device to work. What's more, AppleCare will not be offered internationally, although that will likely change once the Vision Pro officially drives in more countries.

According to MacRumors, the following caveats need to be considered.

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ only supports English (U.S.) for language and typing and English for Siri and Dictation.

App Store requires an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.

Purchases on Apple Music and TV app require an ‌Apple ID‌ with region set to the U.S.

For customers with vision correction needs, ZEISS will only accept vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye care professionals, and will only ship to U.S. locations.

Customers may not be able to access certain apps, features, or content due to licensing or other restrictions in those countries or regions.

Apple Support is only available in the U.S.

If your plan was to buy a Vision Pro and have it shipped to you in another country, these things are well worth remembering.

As for the headset itself, it is now available for preorder in the United States with deliveries expected to begin on February 2. While no global launch has yet been confirmed, reports suggest that it could happen before WWDC in June and that the company will start with Canada, the United Kingdom, and China.

In the United States, the Vision Pro headset starts at $3,499 for the 256GB model although there are 512GB and 1TB alternatives available for people who believe that they need more storage. It isn't yet clear how far the base model's 256GB will go, but we should start to get a better idea once people start to use their own headsets and begin installing games, apps, and more.

Apple is reportedly already working on a cheaper Vision Pro, but that is unlikely to be ready to ship for a couple of years yet which suggests the $3,499 price point is going to be here for some time.