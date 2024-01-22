Apple tipped to launch multiple new iPads in March or April

Apple's updated iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets could be with us by April at the latest according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

Apple's Vision Pro headset will finally go on sale on February 2 but that won't be the end of the company's new releases. We've been hearing about new tablets for a long time now, and a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman backs that up once more by suggesting that new iPad Air and iPad Pro models could be with us within the next few months.

Gurman believes that Apple will have its new tablets ready to go soon, with both models set to get refreshes as soon as March, although we might have to wait a little while longer with April also mentioned.

Apple tipped to launch multiple new iPads in March or April 02
Open Gallery 2

Starting with the iPad Air, it's been reported to date that the 11-inch iPad Air will be updated to include a new M2 chip and faster Wi-Fi, while there are also reports that a whole new 13-inch model will also be added to the mix. That would be the first time that the iPad Air would be offered in two different display sizes unlike the iPad Pro, but none of this has been confirmed by Apple as you might expect. The current iPad Air was announced in March of 2022 and it has the M1 chip inside, so it's definitely due an update.

As for the iPad Pro, that's set to get new 11-inch and 12,9-inch versions which means that both iPad Pro models will be updated. The new tablets will get an M3 chip according to reports, while the biggest change could be the use of a new OLED display across both sizes. Such a move would offer improved contrast and better colors, while battery life may also be improved as well. However, the move to OLED displays will also likely mean that the new iPad Pro models will get more expensive.

2023 was the first year not to see any new iPad updates released but it sounds increasingly likely that we should expect 2024's round of tablet updates to kick into gear within the next few months. There have also been reports that Apple will release a new iPad and iPad mini as well, but Gurman doesn't appear to be of the opinion that either will arrive within this March to April timeframe.

The same Bloomberg report also suggests that an updated M3 MacBook Air will be announced around the same time, with both the 13- and 15-inch models likely to be updated at the same time for the first time ever.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
$109.99$109.99$79.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2024 at 1:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags