MaxSun's RTX 4070 Super graphics card is different in that it avoids the 16-pin power connector

The RTX 4070 Super iCraft is a different take on the formula in that it uses a dual 8-pin power connector which will likely please some PC gamers.

MaxSun's RTX 4070 Super iCraft graphics card is notably different to all the other 4070 Super models now out there in that it sticks with a dual 8-pin power connector.

As HXL, a regular leaker on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out, the iCraft version of the RTX 4070 Super has an 8-pin + 8-pin setup rather than the 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector seen on every other RTX 4070 Super model (at least to our knowledge).

Indeed, as VideoCardz, which spotted the above tweet, made clear, the thinking was NVIDIA had made it compulsory for third-party graphics card makers to use the 16-pin connector on their RTX 4070 Super boards, and they all do. Well, save for this one apparent exception from MaxSun, of course.

It's perhaps possible that a mistake has been made with the specs, but that seems highly unlikely seeing as this is consistent across mentions of the spec of the RTX 4070 Super iCraft, and the photos of the graphics card (we mean the official snaps from MaxSun) also show the dual connector setup.

The 12VHPWR connector has, of course, been a source of controversy since the RTX 4090 emerged and cable melting incidents were first reported - and have still been happening here and there in recent times.

This has made some PC owners paranoid about the design of the 16-pin connector, which is totally understandable. Although the reality of it is that outside of the Lovelace flagship, even with the RTX 4080, reports of cable melting issues have been rare - and as far as we're aware, there are no incidents that've been reported with RTX 4070 graphics cards (Ti or vanilla).

So, with the RTX 4070 Super only drawing 220W as opposed to 285W on the 4070 Ti, there shouldn't really be anything to worry about regarding the 12VHPWR power connector. And yet some PC gamers may still want to steer clear and feel it's safer to go for the old 8+8 setup.

Those folks do have that option with MaxSun's RTX 4070 Super iCraft card, of course, bearing the above mentioned caveats in mind - assuming they can get one shipped from Asia, mind, which is another snag here.

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Super came out last week, and is to be followed by the RTX 4070 Super Ti this week, on January 24, which replaces the 4070 Ti. Finally, we'll get the RTX 4080 Super that'll replace the vanilla RTX 4080 (a rather shunned Lovelace GPU) when it launches next week on January 31.

We'll be keen to see how stock and demand pans out with these remaining two launches, as the theory is that the RTX 4070 Super is where NVIDIA has put much of its production volume.