Windows 11's 24H2 update for 2024 is so big Microsoft could end up calling it Windows 12

Windows 11 is getting a big update this year that's going all in on AI, and rumors suggest that Microsoft could end up calling it 'Windows 12'

Windows 11 is set to get a major update this year, codenamed 'Hudson Valley,' and it's so big it might end up being called Windows 12. Version 24H2 of the operating system is said to bring a suite of performance and security updates to Windows 11 and new features that will leverage AI and push the capabilities of Microsoft's Copilot even further.

Windows 12 concept, image credit: Addy Visuals/YouTube.

A massive update that renames the OS to Windows 12 would be strange to see, and at this stage, this is just a rumor, but either way, by all accounts, Windows 11's big 2024 update will be a game changer. Yes, AI will play a major role in improving productivity, search, and how native Windows apps function - and will tie in nicely with all of the AI PCs launching this year.

Microsoft is targeting a September launch for this big update (via Windows Central), so a detailed list of all the features has yet to be made public - but several are set to be added to the new Insider Canary Channel build. Whether it becomes the long-rumored Windows 12 or simply a Windows 11 overhaul, it's said that Microsoft will market the release as its big 'Windows with AI' launch.

Interestingly, the report also adds that the update will be installed via the "OS swap" method, which reinstalls or replaces the entire Windows operating system instead of applying patches or updating the existing installation. The back half of 2024 will see several new AI PCs launch with NPUs that feature AI acceleration alongside powerful GPU hardware, and the new AI features for Windows will tap into these capabilities.

As for new features expected, here are a few: