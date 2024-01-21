Intel Arrow Lake-S CPU details: Core i9-15900K should have 24 cores, 125W default TDP

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-S processors detailed in new leaked slides: 24-core CPUs (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with new 800 series chipset details, too.

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-S platform has received some more details thanks to new leaks, with hardware leaker YuuKi_AnS sharing it in a new post on X.

The next-gen Intel Arrow Lake-S platform is currently in engineering sample (ES) form, with data from these leaks probably outdated, so don't take performance or specs with certainty, but there are some great details in here. We should see Intel's flagship Arrow Lake-S processor with 24 cores (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) that line up with the current Raptor Lake-S platform.

Intel is bumping up the E-Core count on its Arrow Lake Refresh platform, but keep in mind that the leaked slides don't mention the new Arrow Lake Refresh. We do know that the upcoming Arrow Lake processors will be featured in an 8+16+1 configuration, with a 125W TDP for the upcoming K-series CPUs, which should materialize into the Core i9-15900K... oooh yeah.

The leaked slides tease the upcoming ARL-S platform with three die variants for CPUs later this year, where we should see desktop CPUs and then laptop CPUs in a next-gen HX series of CPUs from Intel. We should see 24 cores (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores), 22 cores (6 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores), as well as a 14-core (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) silicon dies from Arrow Lake.

Next up, we've got platform details for Intel's new 800 series chipset that will support next-gen Arrow Lake-S processors. The first motherboards with an LGA-1851 socket will support DDR5-6400 memory, dropping support for DDR4 memory moving forward.

We're also going to see Intel's first major platform change since Alder Lake, with more PCIe 5.0 lanes: there are 4 additional Gen5 lanes from the CPU for storage. Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake processors will have 16 dedicated PCIe 5.0 lanes for graphics, 4 x PCIe 5.0 lanes for storage, and 4 additional PCIe lanes for more storage.

Intel's new 800-series chipset will feature a total of 24 PCIe Gen4 lanes, with 8 of those Gen4 lanes dedicated to two M.2 SSD drives and 4+4+2 Gen4 lanes for PCIe-connected devices like graphics cards or expansion cards for storage and more. Intel will also have DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR20 and Thunderbolt 4, with no mention of Thunderbolt 5 just yet.

We'll have more details on Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-S processors and 800-series chipsets in the coming months.

