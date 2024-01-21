The Vision Pro can AirPlay what's on its display to other Apple devices, but it's limited

The Apple Vision Pro will allow people to AirPlay its display to other devices but the output will be limited to just 720p, the company has confirmed.

Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset is available for preorder now and people will start to receive their new devices next month and we're still learning new things. As part of the preorder window going live Apple has started to publish a number of new support documents to its website that details the headset, its capabilities, and more. And one of those has confirmed that other people will be able to see what Vision Pro owners see if they want them to.

That's thanks to the magic that is AirPlay, with Apple confirming that the headset will be able to send its display content to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any other AirPlay-capable smart TV or device. The move means that others will be able to see whatever the Vision Pro wearer can see, something that we were not aware of until now.

There is one big limitation in terms of how the AirPlay experience will work, however. While each of the displays inside the Vision Pro headset are 4K affairs, sending that content over AirPlay will see Apple limit the resulting image to just 720p. That might not be an issue for those watching on an iPhone, but it does mean that throwing the image onto a big screen via a projector, for example, could be problematic.

Interestingly, Apple did originally release this support document with 1080p listed as the AirPlay resolution as noted by MacRumors, but that has now been changed to just 720p. It isn't clear why that happened, but it does mean that the use case could now be more limited depending on what you intended to use the AirPlay output for.

In terms of Mac usage, the AirPlay mirroring does work in the other direction as well. Mac users will be able to turn their Vision Pro into an external display for their Mac when connected via AirPlay 2, allowing them to then place that virtual desktop anywhere in their virtual environment. That could make for a great new way to use your Mac, although we're still more interested in seeing what real Vision Pro apps developers can come up with.

The Vision Pro headset is now available for preorder and goes on sale on February 2 with prices starting at $3499 for the 256GB configuration. Other models are available with storage going all the way up to 1TB for those who need it.

Apple is already thought to be working on a cheaper iteration of the Vision Pro, but that isn't expected to be available for a number of years yet.