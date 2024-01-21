You might want to give Apple's Vision Pro a miss if you have one of these medical conditions

Apple's Vision Pro headset goes on sale on February 2 but Apple has warned people with these medical conditions that they might experience problems.

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is now finally available for preorder and it will officially go on sale on February 2. That's when those who placed a preorder can expect the headset to arrive, while in-store orders will also begin on that same date. But Apple has shared a new support document that could be enough to give some people pause before placing an order.

The Vision Pro headset is, like any other AR/VR headset, prone to causing certain issues including dizziness and headaches. To that end, Apple has shared a new support document that outlines the medical conditions that people should be aware of. If you suffer from one of these medical conditions, Apple says, you might find that it aggravates symptoms or increases the risk of discomfort and even injury. In short, you might want to have second thoughts about spending $3,499 on a new Vision Pro if you suffer from one of those issues.

The list of medical conditions that Apple mentions specifically includes:

Migraines or chronic headaches

Dizziness or vertigo

Eye or vision conditions, such as binocular vision conditions

Psychological conditions

Inner ear conditions

History of dry eyes, itchiness, or swelling of the eyelids

Skin allergies or sensitivities

Seizures

Balance or gait conditions

Apple goes on to say that anyone who experiences symptoms related to a medical condition should contact a medical professional before they start using the headset. Those who are pregnant are apparently also likely to experience nausea or a loss of balance as well, so that's something else to keep in mind.

The Vision Pro is what Apple hopes will usher in a new era of spatial computing and it's the company's first foray into a new category in a decade. The Apple Watch's 2014 launch was the last time Apple released a product into a new category and that turned out pretty well. The company will hope that it can mimic that success with the Vision Pro.

That seems unlikely, at least at launch, however. Vision Pro starts at $3499 for the 256GB version which immediately makes it a difficult purchase for many. Couple that with the limited availability - the headset will only be available in the United States at launch - and sales are expected to be minimal, at least by Apple's standard.

Apple is already said to be working on a cheaper Vision Pro, but that's expected to be years away from release and it's unclear what Apple will remove to make it possible to reach a lower price point.