Palworld, gaming's latest viral sensation, hits 2 million sales in 24 hours

Palworld aka 'Pokemon with guns' is the latest instant viral indie sensation, achieving huge sales numbers in a short span on both PC and Xbox consoles.

Palworld, a third-person Pokemon-esque survival game, is the next mega-popular indie sensation to hit the market.

The highly anticipated crafting-survival adventure game Palworld just launched in early access on PC and Xbox, and it's already racking up huge numbers. The game has sold over 1 million copies in its first 8 hours of availability on Steam and Xbox Series X/S, and at $29.99 per purchase, developer Pocketpair has certainly achieved great success.

That record has since risen to 2 million copies sold in the first 24 hours. Everyone is taking notice, especially the likes of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, both of which are probably very interested in this new "Pokemon with guns" hit.

The game is an interesting amalgamation of features from successful games. Palworld packs in tons of crafting and upgrading, offers base/party management, and colorful third-person action combat with guns that's somewhat reminiscent of Fortnite. Curiosity is a powerful force and gamers have shown up en masse to try out Palworld--in fact, it's so popular that Pocketpair is having trouble keeping the servers from buckling.

The server situation was so worrying that Pocketpair had an emergency meeting with Epic Games to better extend Palworld's multiplayer server functionality. It's also the #1 most-played game on Steam right now ahead of even Call of Duty HQ, DOTA 2, and Counter-Strike 2.

In just a day, Palworld has peaked at an incredible 855,706 players on Steam.

The game is also #1 top-selling game by revenues right now on Steam, beating out the Steam Deck at $349, Baldur's Gate 3, Counter-Strike 2, and Lethal Company.