TT Show Episode 18 - RTX 4070 SUPER review, game-changing monitors and headsets, and AI robots!

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is here, and this week, Jak and Kosta discuss NVIDIA's latest GPU launch, focusing on the Founders Edition model. This week has a lot of additional CES 2024 goodies, too, including some hidden gems from the show, like a new headset that charges using sunlight and even indirect light - meaning it'll never run out of battery.
Plus, a bunch of new unique displays, from transparent screens to MSI's new OLED in inbuilt AI game-enhancing/potential hack features, and glasses-free 3D and even VR directly from Samsung's new prototype.
Plus, plenty of SpaceX and AI Robot news out of Elon Musk-world, Valve opening the floodgate to games with AI-generated content on Steam, and the latest YouTube controversy.
The latest jam-packed edition of TweakTown's official podcast can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.
All the CES 2024 topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
