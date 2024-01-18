GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab 'Master-X' announced with 320W TGP, 211MHz+ OC

GALAX introduces its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab in Master-X and Master Editions, with a beautiful all-white design including the PCB.

GALAX has introduced its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master-X and Master Edition graphics cards, with a beautiful all-white look GALAX is known for... check them out:

The GALAX HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics cards are now rolling out in new RTX 40 SUPER series cards now that NVIDIA has introduced its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards into the wild. GALAX is introducing a new look for its HOF OC Lab series graphics cards, with plans to release all RTX 40 SUPER cards, starting with the RTX 4070 SUPER.

Inside, the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER features the AD104-350 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores, which is a 20% bump over the RTX 4070, with the same 12GB of GDDR6 memory as the RTX 4070 non-SUPER. NVIDIA has a reference boost GPU clock of 2475MHz for its RTX 4070 SUPER, while GALAX is offering the fastest GPU boosts for an RTX 4070 SUPER so far with its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card.

GALAX has one of the most beautiful all-white PCBs on the market, with its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card featuring a beautiful custom PCB with 12+3 phase design and power selection controlled by the XDPE10281 PWM chip. There's a dual BIOS button with options for Performance or Silent modes easy changed with a flick of the switch.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card features a GPU boost clock of 2685MHz, which is 211MHz higher than NVIDIA's official reference GPU clocks for the RTX 4070 SUPER. GALAX has a maximum 320W TDP for its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card, something that's fed into the 16-pin power cable (3 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adapter is provided in the box).

GALAX is using a chunky triple-slot design for its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card, with all three of the new RTX 40 SUPER HOF OC graphics cards featuring the same sublime all-white PCB and cooler style.

The company says its new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER HOF OC Lab Master Edition graphics card will be available "soon," but there's no firm date or pricing... expect these cards to be expensive and available in super limited quantities.