GEEKCOM APro8 Max Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS and Radeon RX 7600M XT inside

GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC features AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS, Radeon RX 7600M XT dedicated GPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC is nearly ready for the market, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS processor and discrete Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics. Check it out:

GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC (source: GEEKOM)

The new GEEKOM APro8 Max Mini-PC features an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, with a TDP between 20W and 30W. The new "Hawk Point" APU features a boosted AMD XDNA processor for AI workloads, with the same specs and performance as the Ryzen 9 7940HS.

On the GPU side of things, we've got a discrete Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card, as well as the Radeon 780M integrated GPU on the Hawk Point APU. The new GEEKOM APro8 Max Mini-PC uses AMD SmartSwitch so that both GPUs can work together, but most gaming will be done on the Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU.

AMD's Radeon RX 7600M XT is based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, featuring the Navi 33 GPU and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus. It's not going to give you 4K 120FPS gaming, but 1080p 60FPS and 120FPS aren't an issue, and even 1440p 60FPS and 120FPS gaming can be had thanks to the use of AMD FSR3 and Frame Generation technology.

GEEKOM itself says that the integrated Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card inside of its new APro8 Max Mini-PC has performance that's similar to NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, but the company didn't provide the TGP (Total Graphics Power) of either the integrated, or discrete GPU... once we have those and some benchmarks, we'll have a better idea of how good the performance is from the GPUs.

GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC (source: GEEKOM)

We've got support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory inside of the GEEKOM APro8 Max Mini-PC through the use of two 32GB sticks of DDR5, while storage is handled by two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD slots inside of the system. The company includes a pretty damn good array of networking here as well, with not one but two 2.5GbE networking ports on the Mini-PC as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

Speaking of I/O, GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC has 6 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB4 Type-C connectors, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 to boot. GEEKOM also includes an SD4.0 card reader and 3.5mm for your headphones or microphone.

GEEKOM's new APro8 Max Mini-PC measures in (chassis on its own) 234.3 x 192.9 x 62mm, while in its stand, it measures 251.5 x 192.9 x 92mm.