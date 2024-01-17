NVIDIA Reflex is now available in over 100 games, lowering system latency on GeForce GPUs

NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency to improve responsiveness when gaming, and its now available in over 100 games - with more to come.

Last year, NVIDIA announced that over 500 apps and games were RTX enabled, meaning they used powerful ray-tracing or AI enhancements like DLSS rendering. It's an impressive milestone and a reminder that we're now at the point where gamers expect support for things like DLSS and ray-tracing in modern blockbuster releases.

Today comes another milestone with NVIDIA announcing that its Reflex latency reduction technology for all GeForce gamers is now available in over 100 games. Reflex reduces latency, so there's no delay from when you carry out an action to watching that action happen on screen.

Designed to give gamers a competitive edge in multiplayer titles and make single-player titles feel more responsive, Reflex is available in basically all of today's most-played and popular games - Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

With Reflex seemingly everywhere, NVIDIA estimates that in 2023 PC gamers spent over "10 billion hours" playing games with improved responsiveness thanks to Reflex. In 2024, the momentum will continue with Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition set to support NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS technologies, alongside NAKWON: LAST PARADISE, Layers of Fear, and the open-world survival game SCUM.

For those really into competitive gaming, NVIDIA has partnered with companies like Acer, AOC, ASUS, Dell, MSI, and others to create a line of NVIDIA Reflex Compatible Monitors for competitive gaming. When paired with NVIDIA Reflex Compatible Mice, you can access detailed PC Latency stats and a Reflex Analyzer tool to help optimize performance. Check out the full list of these here. NVIDIA notes that more Reflex-compatible mice and monitors are coming, including the new lightweight HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse.