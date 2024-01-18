Feelbelt is designed to immerse you in sound as it 'transmits every Frequency to your skin'

It might look like Batman's toolbelt but the Feelbelt isn't packing gadgets - it's all about haptic technology so you can 'feel' games, music, and movies.

Sensit!'s Feelbelt is a belt with haptic technology designed to enhance the audio experience for games, music, movies, and VR. According to its creators, Feelbelt "adds a tactile layer to the [audio] experience" by "providing users with a sense of touch that complements the audio they hear."

Feelbelt is wearable haptic technology designed to elevate the audio-listening experience.

Audio that touches you around the waist sounds strange, but adding a layer of audio feedback for those without the ability to hear is cool. "Feel Every Sound" is the tagline, and it kind of looks like Batman's gadget or toolbelt - so I'm not sure about wearing it around town connected to your smartphone so that you can feel the beat.

Still, it's an interesting product with tactile and haptic feedback covering a wide 10 to 20,000 Hz frequency range, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity to connect to smartphones, consoles, and other devices, and the option to customize the intensity to create a personalized audio experience.

It kind of reminds me of the Aura Interactor for the Super NES and Sega Genesis, a plastic device you strapped to your chest that converted low-frequency audio into vibrations so you could feel every kick and punch in games like Street Fighter II. Of course, Sensit!'s Feelbelt is wireless and way more advanced in what it can do - but the concept is similarly unique.

"Our mission is to transform the way people perceive and enjoy digital experiences," said Benjamin Heese, CEO of Sensit! "With the Feelbelt, we believe that sound becomes an even more immersive and memorable experience. Whether you're gaming, watching a movie, or simply enjoying your favorite music, Feelbelt takes it to the next level."

The Feelbelt is available from the official site for $249.00 (down from $349.00) and from select retailers across the United States.