Xbox Developer Direct wont have shadow drops, all games will come later in 2024

Microsoft has officially confirmed it will not shadow drop or surprise release a new game as part of tomorrow's big Xbox Developer Direct showcase.

Tomorrow, Microsoft sets the stage for Xbox gaming in 2024...but the lineup won't include a surprise release.

Xbox is known for casually dropping new games the very same day they were revealed. It happened with the colorful Hi-Fi Rush in 2023, so...could it happen in 2024 as well? Microsoft says no, there won't be any shadow drops this time.

A new Xbox Wire post gives gamers an idea of what to expect from tomorrow's Developer Direct. The show won't feature any sort of news updates around Activision Blizzard King games--everyone wants to know when classic Call of Duty is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Nor will Microsoft or any Xbox Game Studios publisher release a new game during the show.

Will there be updates on Activision Blizzard King games? No new information on Activision Blizzard King games will be a part of Developer_Direct. You can look forward to news from those teams later this year. When will the games in the show be released? All the games in this year's Developer_Direct will be arriving later, with more details to be shared in the program.

Tomorrow will be a big day for Xbox. The brand will show off the first official gameplay for MachineGames' massively anticipated Indiana Jones game, and Obsidian will also show off their Skyrim-meets-Outer-Worlds RPG Avowed. Hellblade II will also be in attendance and rumor has it we'll get an official release date at the show (potentially in May).

You can watch the stream on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.