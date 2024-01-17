Xbox Developer Direct wont have shadow drops, all games will come later in 2024

Tomorrow, Microsoft sets the stage for Xbox gaming in 2024...but the lineup won't include a surprise release.
Xbox is known for casually dropping new games the very same day they were revealed. It happened with the colorful Hi-Fi Rush in 2023, so...could it happen in 2024 as well? Microsoft says no, there won't be any shadow drops this time.
A new Xbox Wire post gives gamers an idea of what to expect from tomorrow's Developer Direct. The show won't feature any sort of news updates around Activision Blizzard King games--everyone wants to know when classic Call of Duty is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Nor will Microsoft or any Xbox Game Studios publisher release a new game during the show.
Here's a snippet from the post:
Will there be updates on Activision Blizzard King games? No new information on Activision Blizzard King games will be a part of Developer_Direct. You can look forward to news from those teams later this year.
When will the games in the show be released? All the games in this year's Developer_Direct will be arriving later, with more details to be shared in the program.
Tomorrow will be a big day for Xbox. The brand will show off the first official gameplay for MachineGames' massively anticipated Indiana Jones game, and Obsidian will also show off their Skyrim-meets-Outer-Worlds RPG Avowed. Hellblade II will also be in attendance and rumor has it we'll get an official release date at the show (potentially in May).