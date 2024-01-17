NVIDIA's new driver brings RTX 4070 Super support, and 100+ games now have Reflex tech

NVIDIA Reflex for tackling input lag is getting wider support, plus Team Green has introduced DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 to some new games, as well.

NVIDIA has a fresh Game Ready driver out which introduces support for the new RTX 4070 Super that just hit shelves today, plus it does a fair bit more besides.

Driver version 546.65 ensures that owners of a shiny new RTX 4070 Super GPU are catered for as mentioned, and also optimizes performance for Palworld, introducing DLSS 2 for this game.

Palworld (pictured top of this article) is an open world multiplayer survival game built around collecting monsters and crafting. You can capture these beasts, fight with them, force them to work, sell them, or indeed slaughter them for food, so, yes - there are options for your poor monster minions.

Other games have got DLSS support as well here. Dead Signal (a puzzle horror game) now has DLSS 2, and United 1944 (a WWII shooter) is in early access with DLSS 2 (and DLAA support to boot).

Finally, Who is Abby also gets some attention here, a puzzle solving mystery of a psychological thriller which sounds pretty intriguing and has some positive feedback via Steam reviews. Critics do note it's pretty demanding on your PC hardware, mind, but the freshly introduced support for DLSS 3 frame generation should go a long way to helping with fps (for those with RTX 4000 graphics cards).

NVIDIA's Reflex tech, which reduces input lag, is now supported in over 100 games. With this latest driver, Layers of Fear (a horror game) and SCUM (another multiplayer survival affair) get Reflex, along with Squad (a tactical first-person shooter).

None of these are big-name games, of course, but wider support is still welcome, and it's good to see Reflex gathering momentum.

