Rabbit sells more than 10,000 units of its extremely interesting pocket AI companion

AI startup company Rabbit has announced that it has sold out two batches of its R1, an AI companion device designed to be a pocket virtual assistant.

Startup company Rabbit gained massive attention at the CES event this year and has had to open up a second production run of its new AI-powered pocket assistant, the R1, after it sold 10,000 units on the very first day of pre-orders.

After just one day of pre-orders being live, Rabbit announced it has sold out of their first run of AI companions, taking to social platform X to say, "When we started building R1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day." absolutely smashing that they added, "In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x!"

Rabbit unveiled the funky orange pocket pal during a showcase on Tuesday, which comes with a 2.88-inch touchscreen and runs on Rabbits OS. The device uses its "Large Action Model" as a universal controller for apps to allow it to do things like play music, order an Uber, buy groceries, and send messages through one interface without the need for a phone or computer. The device is also trainable, allowing users to set how the R1 interacts with apps.

Although Rabbit is completely sold out on their first line of production, due between March and April of this year, you can still pre-order the R1 directly through Rabbit's website. Rabbit says consumers can expect the delivery date for the device to be between April and May of this year, meaning those who missed out on the first set of pre-orders won't have to wait very long.