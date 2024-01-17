GAMDIAS up its computer chassis game by introducing cases like the Neso P1 Elite at CES 2024

GAMDIAS has taken steps to up its game in the PC case market, has two flagship cases that compete with high-end offerings from other companies.

GAMDIAS PC cases have not had the best reputation, but at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, they have turned it around and offered some nice high-end cases for 2024. The header picture has the first high-end case GAMDIAS wanted to show us, the Neso P1 Elite.

The Neso P1 Elite is interesting, as it has dual swing-out tempered glass side panels and dual chambers and aims to take on the likes of the other fishbowl-like cases on the market.

The Neso P1 Elite can be laid down and used in an impromptu test bench orientation. Available January 2024 for $199.99.

Moving on to the Atlas M1, which again is a fishbowl-style case with two fans installed on the back motherboard wall. What sets the Atlas M1 apart from the rest of its competitors is the inclusion of an LCD panel built into the PSU basement.

This LCD panel can display ambient temperature as well as system temperatures. Available now, $89.99.

Next up is the Atlas P1, another high-end case with dual swing-out tempered glass side panels. This case is set up for water cooling by supporting two 420mm radiators in the top and the side locations. Having the same LCD monitor as the Atlas M1, the Atlas P1 takes things a step further.

Up next are GAMDIAS' more budget offerings for the Amazon market. The GC4 has a wooden front panel, the GC5 has a top LCD panel with a mesh intake, the GC6 has a mesh front panel, and the GC7 has gradient square holes for the front intake. All models include three 120mm RGB fans. Available now for $55 on Amazon.