Apple's Vision Pro App Store is now live as early adopters get ready to preorder

Apple's Vision Pro will go on sale very soon and the company has now started to make third-party apps available in the App Store ahead of time.

The Vision Pro headset is going to go on sale on February 2 and preorders begin at the end of this week and with that in mind, Apple continues to get its ducks in a row ahead of the big launch. The AR/VR headset will likely live or die on the quality and quantity of its apps and to make sure that there are plenty to choose from Apple has started to make them available ahead of time.

The move, which will likely also help reviewers who need to put the headset through its paces ahead of the big day, means that app developers who have submitted apps for review are now starting to see them approved and made available for download. That means that anyone who heads to the App Store webpage for those apps will now see a new entry for the Vision Pro alongside the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Apps will require visionOS 1.0 or later, which is likely to be the software that the headset will ship with preinstalled.

Apple announced the headset back in June of 2023 during the WWDC event at Apple Park, and while developers weren't able to start working on apps immediately they have had months to get their work ready for launch. Being in the App Store on launch day is a big deal for app developers and has the potential to propel their app to the top of the rankings. For apps that also have iPhone, iPad, or Mac versions available that could also then turn into better sales and revenue on those platforms, too. With that in mind, it's no wonder that some high-profile apps will be ready come February 2.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously suggested that the review deadline for the Vision Pro headset would be towards the end of January, something else that ties into Apple making the Vision Pro App Store live ahead of the official launch date.

The Vision Pro itself will start at $3,499 for a 256GB model but it's thought that there could be other capacities available for those who need it. Rumors have so far hinted that there could be a range-topping 1TB model which might suggest that a 512GB version will also be offered, but that is yet to be confirmed by Apple.

Following the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014, the Vision Pro is Apple's first entry into a new market in a decade and it's one that the company will hope proves even half as successful as the wearable did.