Ubisoft: Subscriptions will grow once consumers 'feel comfortable with not owning games'

Ubisoft believes that subscription gaming could take over the industry once consumers become less anxious about not owning the games that they play.

Software is still the main driver for the video games market, but subscriptions may one day become the dominant model. This won't happen until consumers shift their behavior.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The video game subscription market has considerably evolved over the years. Prompted by Microsoft's forward-thinking Xbox Game Pass, both Sony and Nintendo now have their own competing multi-game services. The aggressive value model has attracted tens of millions of paid subscribers that regularly contribute to the relatively new billion-dollar gaming segment.

What would it take for subscription to overtake software sales? First, consumers would need to change their habits. This process is already underway as we speak. Microsoft and Sony are trying to convince gamers to be less reliant on full game purchases and instead buy into recurring subscriptions--that's why PS Plus and Game Pass offer such incredible value at the moment. There's potentially more revenue that way, but a lot more upfront spending (and even losses).

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft head of subscription Philippe Tremblay delivers some candid thoughts about the future of the market.

When asked how subscription could become the top biz model in gaming, Tremblay said: