Eurocom Raptor X17 laptop: up to Core i9-14900HX, RTX 4090, 24TB SSD, 96GB RAM

Eurocom's new Raptor X17 laptop features 17.3-inch 4K 144Hz screen, up to Core i9-14900HX, 96GB of RAM, 24TB of SSD, and RTX 4090 graphics.

Eurocom recently announced its new Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415 laptops, with the Raptor X17 Mobile Supercomputer featuring an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and everything else including the kitchen sink.

The new Eurocom Raptor X17 mobile supercomputer features the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads of Raptor Lake Refresh CPU power and NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

There are desktop-level CPU, RAM, GPU, and SSD power inside of the Raptor X17 laptop, where inside, Eurocom has three physical M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD slots, each taking up to an 8TB Gen4 SSD for a total of 24TB of Gen4 SSD storage. There are two SO-DIMM slots for 2 x 48GB sticks of up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

Eurocom Raptor X17 custom laptop (source: Eurocom)

Eurocom's Raptor X17 laptop has a 17.3-inch 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution at 240Hz by default, but you can option in a 4K 144Hz panel if you want a higher-end gaming display.

Mark Bialic, President of Eurocom, said in the press release announcing its new laptops: "While 96 GB of DDR5 memory may be considered overkill for certain use cases, it can deliver tangible benefits for professionals engaged in video editing, rendering, multitasking, virtualization, and other memory-intensive workloads. We are excited to be able to offer this option to our customers in the Nightsky RX415 and Raptor X17 high performance laptops as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible inside a laptop form factor".

He added: "We are excited to launch these new laptops, which offer unparalleled performance and speed. The Raptor X17 and Nightsky RX415 are designed to meet the needs of gamers, content creators, and professionals who require the best performance and speed from their laptops".

Eurocom Raptor X17 custom laptop (source: Eurocom)

Eurocom will also make you an RTX 4080 Laptop GPU version of the Raptor X17 laptop, with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Both versions -- the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 -- variants of the Eurocom Raptor X17 laptop will support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus Dynamic Display Switching Mode, supporting up to 5 active displays at once.

We have enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet here with an Intel KIller E3100X chip, while there's 10 ports on the Raptor X17 laptop. This includes 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB Type-C), 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2 x MiniDP 1.4 connectors, 1 x HDMI 2.0 output, 2.5GbE LAN, and 2 x DC-in for plenty of power.

Eurocom even teaed its new Raptor X17 laptop is capable of taking 1 x PCIe 5.0 and 2 x PCIe 4.0 SSDs, so you can enjoy increased speeds from a Gen5 SSD. The company posted some benchmarks between PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 SSDs on X in the last few hours.

Eurocom Raptor X17 custom laptop (source: Eurocom)

EUROCOM Raptor X17 Specifications: