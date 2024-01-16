The new ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK is a low-profile beast GPU with a triple-fan cooler

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK is a new low-profile RTX 4060 with a 115W TDP and single 8-pin power connector, ready for your SFF gaming PC.

ASUS has just unveiled its latest low-profile graphics card, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK graphics card; check it out:

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK graphics card (source: ASUS)

Inside, the new ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK graphics card features the AD107-400 GPU that has 3072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. There's no factory overclocking on the ASUS RTX 4060 LP BRK graphics card, which is aimed at small form factor gaming PCs, so you want to keep those thermals contained.

ASUS uses a custom cooling design with a triple-fan cooler mounted on a pretty big -- at least for the low profile card -- heatsink. ASUS keeps the RTX 4060 LP BRK nice and short but maintains the chunkier dual-slot design. I think that's a good idea, having the card as a dual-slot design but keeping the fantastic cooling and shorted SFF design.

ASUS uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector on its RTX 4060 LP BRK graphics card, with a TDP of 115W versus the other 75W TDP models of RTX 4060 cards out in the wild. This means you should get some pretty good gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p -- especially games with DLSS 3.x -- in a thinner, low-profile graphics card.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8GB GDDR6 features: