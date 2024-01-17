Diablo 4 Season 3 gives you a robotic companion that fights, while adding WASD controls on PC

Blizzard outlines what to expect with Diablo 4's third season, and with the focus on mechanized constructs players will get a robotic pet that fights.

Diablo 4's new Season of the Construct starts on January 23, and with that, Blizzard has provided the first details on what to expect regarding new content and quality-of-life updates. With the second season's vampiric theme coming to a close, Season 3 is all about magical mechanical 'Constructs beneath the deserts of Kehjistan.'

In addition to new monster types with gears and glowing bits, players will get a robotic mechanized 'Seneschal' companion as part of the new seasonal questline and story.

More than a pet that follows you around, each Seneschal can be customized with new skills and abilities via new seasonal items called "governing" and "tuning" stones. Depending on the configuration, your new pet will fight alongside you or stay back and offer support through healing and buffs.

It sounds pretty deep, which is good news for those who loved the vampiric powers in Diablo 4's second season. "You can equip your Seneschal with 2 Governing Stones and 6 Tuning Stones, one Governing stone for each attack and three Tuning Stones to augment the ability," Blizzard writes. "There are 12 Governing Stones and 27 different Tuning Stones of different rarities to seek out in the Vaults to unlock the full power of the Seneschal construct."

Blizzard outlines all of the abilities in its lengthy Season of the Construct post while confirming that there are a few super rare and unique Tuning Stones to collect.

This ties into the dungeon type called Vaults, which are "specialized dungeons that house elemental Hazards devised by Zoltun Kulle" - the new 'Construct' monster type. Also, new events in Sanctuary called Arcane Terrors see monsters from Vaults pour into the world. The new story questline also includes a new boss - Malphas, and later in the season, The Gauntlet will introduce weekly dungeons for players to conquer with leaderboards for each class.

Regarding quality-of-life updates, Blizzard is gifting all players an extra stash tab, reducing the wait time between Helltide events to 5 minutes instead of over an hour. And in a surprising move that will please fans who have been asking for this feature for years - the addition of WASD controls on PC. For decades, Diablo controls have been all about using the mouse to both move and attack, so it will be interesting to see how much this changes the feel of the action.

Full Patch Notes outlining all Season of the Construct changes are coming later this week.