AVerMedia launches Live Gamer 4K 2.1 and Live Streamer ULTRA HD capture cards

AVerMedia has launched two new capture cards aimed at PC games, streamers, and content creators with the arrival of the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 and Live Streamer ULTRA HD. The Live Game 4K 2.1 is the PCIe version of the excellent Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2) capture card we reviewed late last year.

AVerMedia's new Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575), image credit: AVerMedia.

The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) is a premium HDMI 2.1 PCIe capture card created to take full advantage of HDMI 2.1 - including 4K144 passthrough with HDR and VRR support. This allows for high-quality 4K 60fps capture while enjoying the full benefits of HDMI 2.1 on a modern display. And it looks slick with added RGB lighting that can sync with your setup. For those with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles of a new GeForce RTX or Radeon RX GPU - HDMI 2.1 on a capture card like this is a game changer for not compromising visuals while streaming or capturing footage.

The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 is joined by the new Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571), it is aimed at those looking for high-quality streaming and capture with entry-level pricing. It offers 4K60 passthrough with VRR support and can capture 1080p120 or up to 4K30.

Both seamlessly integrate with popular apps like OBS, with AVerMedia offering its own simple one-click streaming and capture solution with AVerMedia RECentral.

Here's a look at specs and pricing for both, and stay tuned to TweakTown for our full reviews!

Live Gamer 4K 2.1 - Available Now for $269.99 USD

Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4

Video Input: HDMI 2.1

Video Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.1

Max Pass-Through Resolutions: 2160p144 HDR/VRR, 3440x1440p 120 HDR/VRR, 1440p240 HDR/VRR, 1080p360 HDR/VRR

Max Capture Resolution: 2160p60

Video Format: YUY2, NV12, RGB24, P010(HDR)

Dimensions: (W x D x H): 121 x 160.5 x 21.5 mm

Weight: 150.5 g

Live Streamer ULTRA HD - Available Now for $179.99 USD

