V-Color unveils 192GB DDR5-7200 RDIMM memory kits, ready to overclock on AMD TRX50 motherboards

V-Color announces its new 192GB DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits designed for AMD's new TRX50 motherboards, ready for overclocking with speeds of up to 7200 MT/s.

The new V-Color DDR5 overclocking R-DIMM memory modules come in 192GB kits (with 4 x 48GB sticks) in both 6400MHz and 7200MHz speeds. They've been made for users that demand the maximum RAM capacity in their TRX50 motherboards, with high 7200MHz speeds.

We are talking about 192GB of RAM for content creators, intensive 3D modeling, AI programmers, trading machines, HFT (high-frequency trading) systems, and so much more. 192GB of RAM isn't a small amount of RAM, with most PC gamers sitting on around 16-32GB of RAM right now.

V-Color ran its own benchmarks with its new OC R-DIMM 192GB (4 x 48GB) 7200MHz CL34 on the ASUS PRO WS TRX-50 SAGE WIFI motherboard:

The company ran some more benchmarks with its new OC RDIMM 192GB (4 x 48GB) 7000MHz CL34 on the GIGABYTE TRX50 AERO D motherboard:

The new V-Color DDR5 R-DIMM 48GB is optimized for AMD TRX50 motherboards, with speeds ranging between 6400MHz up to 7200MHz for overclocking through AMD EXPO Ready Technology. V-Color says it's designed the new memory with precision for AMD's new TRX50 platform and Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs.

The new V-Color DDR5 R-DIMM 192GB memory kits in both 6400MHz and 7200MHz will be available on the official V-Color website in the coming weeks.