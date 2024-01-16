Corsair shows off 2500X case and A115 cooler as well as new Elgato 4K capture cards at CES 2024

While at the Corsair suite for CES 2024, we saw two new cases, the mATX 2500X and the larger ATX 6500X, and two new Elgato capture cards.

In the header picture, there are two products we are going to discuss. The first is the Corsair 2500X, a mATX case with a dual chamber design. The 2500X is compatible with reverse connection motherboards such as the ASUS BTF and the MSI Project Zero.

Also pictured is Corsair's newest air cooler, the A115, which is equipped with two 140mm fans on Corsair's new Slide-and-Lock system, thus making it quite simple to install the fans. The A115 itself has six heat pipes attached to a high efficient cold plate able to dissipate up to 270 watts TDP. Compatible with LGA 1700 and AM5/AM4 sockets. Available now on the Corsair store for $99.99.

Up to nine 120mm or four 140mm fans can fit in the roof of the Corsair 2500X, bottom, and side mounts, along with the corresponding radiators.

Another trick that Corsair has built into the 2500X is the ability to have swappable panels. The default configuration is black. However, a brushed metal and wood grain finish is also available.

Moving on to the 6500X, of which we couldn't get a clear picture since another publication was covering it, stay tuned for a more up-close and personal review in the future. This dual chamber case, very similar to the 2500X, is a full-sized model for full-sized components. Having support for 360mm radiators in the top and bottom, the 6500X should be able to accommodate most liquid cooling needs. The 6500X, just like the 2500X, supports reverse motherboards like the ASUS BTK and MSI Project Zero.

Lastly, Elgato, which Corsair owns, was showing off two new capture cards as well. The external capture card, the 4K X, which replaces the HD60, now supports HDMI 2.1 up to 4K144 or 1080P240, available February 1st for $230.

The internal capture card, the 4K Pro, supports HDMI 2.1 while being able to capture 4K video with HDR10. The 4K Pro also allows for 8K passthrough with recording at either 4K60 or 1080p at 240Hz. Again, it is available February 1st for $280.