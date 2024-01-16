Your Vision Pro will have a Guest Mode so other people can see what you spent $3,499 on

Apple is getting ready to launch the Vision Pro mixed reality headset and owners will have a Guest Mode to allow them to show it off, too.

Apple's Vision Pro will go up for preorder on January 19 before being made available to buy, finally, on February 2. But ahead of those dates, Apple continues to share more details about a headset that promises to be a big deal for a company that rarely ventures into new categories. One of those details revolves around a feature that is designed specifically to make it easier for people to show their new AR/VR headset off to people.

The feature, dubbed Guest Mode, will allow people to give their handset to someone else for them to try on and use temporarily without having to set everything up afresh. It should also mean that no new accounts will need to be created while also ensuring that most sensitive data won't be accessible, too.

Apple hasn't given in-depth information about the way Guest Mode will work, but it did warn that some app content including photo attachments in messages may be visible during the Gust Mode usage. However, the company's press release did note that people's Apple ID settings, Optic ID, passcode, passwords, Apple Pay, Persona, and health data will be restricted while Guest User is enabled.

There's little doubt that Apple will want to make it as easy as possible for people to try on the Vision Pro headset without any fuss, especially if that's likely to help push more sales. It's likely that the only real way to really understand what makes Vision Pro so impressive is to wear it and take the software experience for a spin. And to do that, Guest Mode will need to be used.

The Vision Pro headset will of course be an expensive buy at $3,499, but that's just the starting price. That'll get buyers 256GB of storage with more storage options also expected to be available to people who need extra space. It's expected that the upper limit will be 1TB, although Apple has yet to confirm any of this information to date. We might have to wait until the Vision Pro preorders begin later this week before we can say for sure what' the configuration options will be.

Apple is already said to be working on a new, cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset but that's unlikely to be ready until next year at the earliest, ensuring that the current $3,499 starting price will be the biggest barrier to entry for potential Apple Vision Pro buyers for some time to come yet.