Apple's international Vision Pro launch could happen sooner than we thought

Apple's Vision Pro could be set to go on sale outside the United States before WWDC 2024 rolls around according to a new report by an analyst.

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset will finally go on sale on February 2, but only to customers who are in the United States. A global launch is obviously in the cards, and now a new report suggests that international customers should start saving for their new headset ASAP because it could be with them sooner than expected.

That's the claim by well-connected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new post on Medium. The analyst says that Apple has big plans for the WWDC 2024 event that will be held in June of this year and that to make the most of that event it should have the headset available in as many different countries as possible. That, Ming-Chi Ming-Chi Kuo believes, suggests that Apple intends to make the Vision Pro available internationally before WWDC.

The WWDC event is likely to take place in June which means that Apple still has a few months to make sure that the Vision Pro headset is available to as many people, and in as many countries, as possible.

The analyst goes on to say that the main reason that Apple has yet to make the headset available globally is the fact that it has a limited initial supply. Couple that with Apple wanting to make sure that sales go smoothly in the United States and it makes sense that Apple would want to go for a slow rollout given the fact this is its first entry into the mixed reality - or spatial computing as Apple calls it - category.