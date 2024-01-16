You'll be able to watch HBO's hugely popular TV shows on Vision Pro at launch

Apple's Vision Pro headset is going to go on sale on February 2 with a new HBO app set to be joined by Disney+ and Apple TV+ among others.

If you're picking up a new Vision Pro mixed reality headset in February and looking for new apps to try, there shouldn't be any shortage of options. In fact, one of them will be full to the brim with familiar faces and that app will be HBO's Max. Once installed, the Max app will offer Vision Pro owners quick access to a world of streaming content from not only HBO but also CNN, DC Universe, Food Network, and more.

MacRumors reports that Apple confirmed that Max would be one of the ways people with Vision Pros will be able to watch content in augmented reality, while it will be joined by others including Disney+ and of course Apple TV+, too. We can likely expect more to arrive in the coming months assuming that they aren't in the Vision Pro App Store on day one.

When confirming that the Vision Pro headset will go on sale on February 2, Apple said that its owners can expect to watch content on a display that feels like it's 100 feet wide. That content should look great as well, with full HDR support offered by the Vision Pro's dual 4K displays.

Streaming content won't be the only thing that looks great on the Vision Pro, either. The headset is going to have tons of apps and games available including more than 250 Apple Arcade offerings. New spatial games are also set to launch including Super Fruit Ninja and more.

The Vision Pro headset will go up for preorder on January 19 and cost $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Other configurations are expected but have yet to be confirmed.