One of the Vision Pro's coolest features might have been canceled ahead of its February launch

Apple's Vision Pro is going to be released to the public in February but it appears that we should expect one feature to be missing when it happens.

Apple is finally set to make the Vision Pro available for preorder this week and then put it on sale in February, but it looks like there might be one feature that won't be there when the headset lands on people's heads. That's despite it having featured heavily in Apple's promotional imagery before being unceremoniously removed at an unknown time.

That feature is one called Open Sky Environment and it's a feature that replaces the ceiling in your room with an outdoor landscape, whether that's an open blue sky or something else. Apple had previously shown the feature off as being used in a home as a woman lays in bed, or on an airplane. However, Apple has now removed all references to the feature on its website.

The change was first spotted by the @M1Astra X account with Apple updating a promotional video to remove the feature. The company has also updated on-page text to remove any mention of the feature, too. At the moment it's unclear when these changes were made so it's possible that the feature was removed a while ago, but it's definitely a feature that has been removed, whenever it might have happened.

As for why the mention of Open Sky Environment has been removed from Apple's website, the only explanation that we can think of is that Apple has chosen to either delay or cancel the feature. If it was going to be part of the big Vision Pro release next month there would be no reason to change the website, let alone create a new video to remove its mention. The only real question that we have now is whether the Open Sky Environment feature will return in a future visionOS update or if it is now canceled entirely. Here's hoping that it's the former because it looked pretty great.

The Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that will officially go on sale on February 2 after going up for preorder this Friday. Details on configuration options aren't yet known, but we do know that the $3,499 starting model will come with 256GB of storage with some assuming that there will be more storage options available for those who want them. It's been suggested that the Vision Pro storage configuration will top out at 1TB, but we will have to wait for the preorders to begin before we can be sure of that.

Apple is already thought to be working on a cheaper alternative to the Vision Pro, but that isn't expected to be ready for the market any time soon.