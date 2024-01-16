Elon Musk shares video of Tesla's humanoid robot folding a shirt better than you

Elon Musk has shared a video of Tesla's upcoming robot, Optimus, folding a shirt seemingly better, not faster, than the average human.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared another behind-the-scenes look at the development going into Optimus, the upcoming Tesla humanoid robot designed to replace monotonous jobs.

When the Tesla bot, later named to Optimus was first unveiled it wasn't capable of much. But since then many improvements have been underway on its design and back in early December Tesla announced the second generation of Optimus - Optimus Gen 2.

The issues seen in the first generation Optimus were seemingly ironed out as the humanoid robot is now able to walk 30% faster than its previous generation, its weight has been reduced by 10kg, big improvements on balance and body control, delicate object manipulation, tactile sensing on fingertips, along with much more.

Musk's most recently shared video of Optimus demonstrates some of those improvements as Optimus can be seen practising how to fold a t-shirt. Notably, Musk explains that Optimus cannot yet fold a t-shirt completely autonomously, but "certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)."

