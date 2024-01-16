Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build the Two Towers in Texas

Elon Musk addressed all SpaceX employees at a meeting, celebrating SpaceX's overall progress throughout 2023 and what to expect in 2024.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has held a meeting at SpaceX headquarters in Texas with all staff, and during this meeting, the company CEO celebrated all of the achievements the incredible team over at SpaceX made throughout 2023 while also touching on what the company wants to achieve throughout 2024.

Musk took to the stage in front of all SpaceX employees for a talk that went for just shy of an hour. During this presentation, Musk applauded all employees for their hard work in making SpaceX the world's most reliable rocket launching company. Saving the best for last, Musk began discussing SpaceX's crown jewel, Starship, and the expected improvements to be made to future iterations of the launch vehicle, as well as Starbase itself.

Musk illustrated the sheer size of Starship with the graphic below while also briefly mentioning that Starship will get bigger with future generations. Notably, Musk said that Starship's launch tower is "bigger than Mech Godzilla" and will eventually have "chopstick" arms that will catch a landing Starship rocket. Musk briefly mentioned that SpaceX would be constructing a second launch tower, which was revealed in the above graphic titled "Two Towers In Texas."

According to Musk, "two towers are important" as it will enable SpaceX to launch from one tower while upgrading the other.

