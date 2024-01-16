BLUETTI's new AC180T portable power station, MultiCooler with fridge, freezer, ice maker teased

BLUETTI's new AC180T is a new portable power station, and has 1800W of continuous power with hot swappable, and safer LFP batteries.

BLUETTI unveiled some new portable power solutions at CES 2024, with the introduction of the new AC180T and its new swappable and modular battery system... as well as the new MultiCooler, a new all-in-one fridge, freezer, and icemaker.

9

BLUETTI's new AC180T portable power station (source: BLUETTI)

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new AC180T is similar to BLUETTI's existing AC180 power station, except it has dual removable battery packs with a capacity of around 717 watt-hours per battery. BLUETTI calls this technology "SwapSolar," which allows you to change battery packs if you need more energy capacity without having to buy another power station.

Inside, the hot-swappable lithium ion phosphate batteries can be rotated in and out of the machine without shutting it down, meaning you can keep your new BLUETTI AC180T power station on 24 hours a day.

9

BLUETTI's new AC180T portable power station (source: BLUETTI)

On the CES 2024 show floor, BLUETTI had its new AC180T power station on display, allowing showgoers to pull battery packs out of the AC180T and install freshly charged batteries back inside of it.

BLUETTI's new AC180T power station has 1433 watt-hours of capacity, with 1800W output, 4 x 120-volt AC outlets, and with two batteries inside of it, it weighs in at a hefty 58 pounds (what did you expect, this is a portable power station).

9

BLUETTI's new MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable fridge (source: BLUETTI)

Moving onto the interesting BLUETTI MultiCooler is the ultimate all-in-one fridge, freezer, and ice maker that is the world's first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge. Inside, you've got 40 liters of storage with temperature control between -20C and 20C (-4F and 68F) so that you can cool up to 65 cans of soda, keep your BBQ meat frozen, and store particular medicine away.

Better yet, the BLUETTI MultiCooler is damn fast... where it can go from 30C (86F) down to 0C (32F) in just 15 minutes. The built-in ice maker has a 9-liter chamber that produces 24 pieces of crystal cube ice in smaller or larger sizes within minutes of pouring water into it.

9

BLUETTI's new MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable fridge (source: BLUETTI)

Another cool feature of the MultiCooler is that it is the first of its kind to make ice by charging from your car, with a self-cleaning mode that will keep those germs away.

On the side of the BLUETTI MultiCooler, you'll find a regular wall socket and vehicle charging, but there's also the ability to insert one of the AC180T batteries and run your 3-in-1 portable fridge for 3 days per battery. Another way of powering your MultiCooler is connecting solar panels (you must use a battery for this), and then as long as there's sunshine, you're charging... and when there's not sunlight, you've got the charged-up battery.

9

BLUETTI's new MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable fridge (source: BLUETTI)

Even if the batteries run out in your MultiCooler, BLUETTI has insulation to maintain temperatures for a little while, with the company saying it takes over 48 hours to rise from 4C to 15C (39F to 59F), which means the food inside of the MultiCooler should be safe even if the power does run out, at least for 24-48 hours without worry.

BLUETTI allows you to control your MultiCooler through an intuitive control panel on the 3-in-1 fridge itself, while there's a BLUETTI app you can download onto your smartphone. You also have the option of an energy-efficient ECO mode on your smartphone, extending the battery life of your MultiCooler with just 0.18kWh of power used per day.

It's not a huge unit, either... with the BLUETTI MultiCooler measuring in at 28 x 16.5 x 18.7 inches (710 x 420 x 475mm).