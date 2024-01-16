AYANEO's new AM02 Mini-PC system looks like classic Nintendo NES console, with a touchscreen

AYANEO's new AM02 system features AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, looks inspired by Nintendo's original NES gaming system with 4-inch touchscreen.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

AYANEO has just teased its new AM02 Retro Mini-PC system, which falls under the company's "REMAKE" range of products. The retro-styled AM02 Mini-PC is just that... it takes the classic Nintendo NES console look and blends it into a new Mini-PC system. Check it out:

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)
Open Gallery 8

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)

Inside, the new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system features a 4-inch multifunctional touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with an efficient cooling system, and more. The AMD "Phoenix" APU inside of the RETRO MINI PC AM02 system is more than enough to power an HTPC system, workstation use, or even 1080p gaming loads with ease.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor has 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, with clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz, 8MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache with a TDP of 35-54W. The APU features an integrated Radeon 780M "RDNA 3" GPU with 12 compute units clocked at up to 2700MHz. That's a beefy amount of power inside of something that seems not much bigger than the NES.

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)
Open Gallery 8

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)

AYANEO is really flexing into its RETRO range of products, making its new Mini PC AM02 system look just like the Nintendo NES back in the 80s. The 4-inch touchscreen is the magic touch here, as it brings not just function to the AM02 system, but also a more futuristic look. You can display temperatures, the date and time, and so much more on the 4-inch panel of the AM02 system.

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)
Open Gallery 8

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system features a front opening cover, something that hides your I/O ports and provides that more NES-style look. We don't know what ports to expect, but from the renders it looks like we can expect USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectivity, as well as HDMI video output, too.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS 15X: 15.6' 16:9 Thin Bezel QHD 2560x1440 165Hz (AORUS 15X ASF-D3US754SH)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1699.00
$1699.00--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2024 at 6:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:indiegogo.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags