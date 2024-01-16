AYANEO's new AM02 Mini-PC system looks like classic Nintendo NES console, with a touchscreen

AYANEO has just teased its new AM02 Retro Mini-PC system, which falls under the company's "REMAKE" range of products. The retro-styled AM02 Mini-PC is just that... it takes the classic Nintendo NES console look and blends it into a new Mini-PC system. Check it out:

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system (source: AYANEO)

Inside, the new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system features a 4-inch multifunctional touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with an efficient cooling system, and more. The AMD "Phoenix" APU inside of the RETRO MINI PC AM02 system is more than enough to power an HTPC system, workstation use, or even 1080p gaming loads with ease.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor has 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, with clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz, 8MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache with a TDP of 35-54W. The APU features an integrated Radeon 780M "RDNA 3" GPU with 12 compute units clocked at up to 2700MHz. That's a beefy amount of power inside of something that seems not much bigger than the NES.

AYANEO is really flexing into its RETRO range of products, making its new Mini PC AM02 system look just like the Nintendo NES back in the 80s. The 4-inch touchscreen is the magic touch here, as it brings not just function to the AM02 system, but also a more futuristic look. You can display temperatures, the date and time, and so much more on the 4-inch panel of the AM02 system.

AYANEO's new RETRO MINI PC AM02 system features a front opening cover, something that hides your I/O ports and provides that more NES-style look. We don't know what ports to expect, but from the renders it looks like we can expect USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectivity, as well as HDMI video output, too.