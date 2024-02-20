Score $20 off on GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC featuring 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU

GEEKOM, the makers of the popular mini PCs who have ran regular deals for TweakTown readers in the past, is back again with yet another great deal for our readers.
This time around, they are offering $20 off on its Mini Air12 SFF PC, measuring in at just 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm and weighing in at just under half a kilogram. It's small and light enough to carry around in your backpack wherever you go or place onto the back of your monitor on a VESA mount. The Mini Air12 features Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake N100 processor which operates up to 3.4GHz. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM 4800MT/s memory and a Gen3 PCIe 512GB M.2 SSD capable of 3500MB/s. Graphics processing is powered by Intel UHD Graphics.
As far as networking goes, you have WiFi6, gigabit ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2. Connectivity is vast too with 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Type-C DisplayPort 1.4, SD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0, Mini DP 1.4, and more. This tiny little system can output to three displays at up to a resolution of 8K.
The GEEKOM Mini Air12 is currently on sale for an impressive $249 down from its normal price of $489. However, by using one of the codes below at GEEKOM's website directly or on Amazon, TweakTown readers can get an additional $20 off, bringing the price down to just $229.