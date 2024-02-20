Score $20 off on GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC featuring 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU

For a limited time, use one of the coupon codes here to score $20 off GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC, featuring the 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Reddit
Sponsored Content
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

GEEKOM, the makers of the popular mini PCs who have ran regular deals for TweakTown readers in the past, is back again with yet another great deal for our readers.

Score $20 off on GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC featuring 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU 3
Open Gallery 4

This time around, they are offering $20 off on its Mini Air12 SFF PC, measuring in at just 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm and weighing in at just under half a kilogram. It's small and light enough to carry around in your backpack wherever you go or place onto the back of your monitor on a VESA mount. The Mini Air12 features Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake N100 processor which operates up to 3.4GHz. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM 4800MT/s memory and a Gen3 PCIe 512GB M.2 SSD capable of 3500MB/s. Graphics processing is powered by Intel UHD Graphics.

Score $20 off on GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC featuring 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU 2
Open Gallery 4

As far as networking goes, you have WiFi6, gigabit ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2. Connectivity is vast too with 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Type-C DisplayPort 1.4, SD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0, Mini DP 1.4, and more. This tiny little system can output to three displays at up to a resolution of 8K.

Score $20 off on GEEKOM's Mini Air12 SFF PC featuring 12th-gen 3.4GHz Intel Alder Lake N100 CPU 4
Open Gallery 4

The GEEKOM Mini Air12 is currently on sale for an impressive $249 down from its normal price of $489. However, by using one of the codes below at GEEKOM's website directly or on Amazon, TweakTown readers can get an additional $20 off, bringing the price down to just $229.

USA readers

  • GEEKOM - $20 off code: TweakTown20
  • Amazon - $20 off code: TTAIR128OFF

UK readers

  • GEEKOM - £20 off code: TweakTown20
  • Amazon - £20 off code: TTAIR1207
Buy at Amazon

GEEKOM Mini Air12 Mini Desktop Computer

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.00
$249.00$249.00$249.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2024 at 3:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags